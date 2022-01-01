Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kimchi in
Rutherford
/
Rutherford
/
Kimchi
Rutherford restaurants that serve kimchi
DUMPLING DOJO
16 Glen Rd, Rutherford
No reviews yet
KIMCHI
$4.95
Spicy fermented cabbage.
More about DUMPLING DOJO
BBQ
Ondubu
73 PARK AVE, RUTHERFORD
Avg 4.5
(32 reviews)
Crispy Kimchi Pajeon
$6.99
Crispy traditional rice, wheat grain flour w/
seasonal vegetable and kimchi pie
Kimchi
$3.00
More about Ondubu
