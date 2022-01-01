Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Rutherford

Go
Rutherford restaurants
Toast

Rutherford restaurants that serve pies

Big Bowls Little Plates image

 

DUMPLING DOJO

16 Glen Rd, Rutherford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SCALLION PIE$4.95
Chopped scallions rolled in dumpling
dough. Served with plum sauce.
More about DUMPLING DOJO
Consumer pic

 

Be Well Greens

6 Highland Cross, Rutherford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cherry Pie$10.00
Almond Milk, Dates, Cherries, Chocolate Protein, Cacao, SW Liquid Light
More about Be Well Greens

Browse other tasty dishes in Rutherford

Pork Dumplings

Calamari

Fried Rice

Tiramisu

Vegetable Dumplings

Steamed Broccoli

Kimchi

Dumplings

Map

More near Rutherford to explore

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

Garfield

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1502 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (607 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston