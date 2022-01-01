Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Rutherford
/
Rutherford
/
Pies
Rutherford restaurants that serve pies
DUMPLING DOJO
16 Glen Rd, Rutherford
No reviews yet
SCALLION PIE
$4.95
Chopped scallions rolled in dumpling
dough. Served with plum sauce.
More about DUMPLING DOJO
Be Well Greens
6 Highland Cross, Rutherford
No reviews yet
Cherry Pie
$10.00
Almond Milk, Dates, Cherries, Chocolate Protein, Cacao, SW Liquid Light
More about Be Well Greens
