Spaghetti in Rutherford
Rutherford restaurants that serve spaghetti
Suprema - 92 park ave
92 Park Avenue, Rutherford
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$24.00
cage free eggs, pancetta, pecorino, cracked pepper
Song E Napule - NJ - 106 Park Ave
106 Park Ave, Rutherford
|Spaghetti Alla Nerano
|$25.00
Spaghetti from Pastificio Mancini sauteed with zucchine, Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, Pecorino Romano Pinna, shaved Provolone Del Monaco IGP finished with grated lemon zest, fresh basil, fresh mint and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
|Spaghetti Scarpariello
|$24.00
Spaghetti from Pastificio Mancini sauteed with datterini from Corbara "Azienda Carbone", piennolo tomatoes from Vesuvio, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, pecorino Pinna, pepper flakes, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.