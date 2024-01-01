Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Rutherford

Rutherford restaurants
Rutherford restaurants that serve spaghetti

Suprema - 92 park ave

92 Park Avenue, Rutherford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Carbonara$24.00
cage free eggs, pancetta, pecorino, cracked pepper
More about Suprema - 92 park ave
Song E Napule - NJ - 106 Park Ave

106 Park Ave, Rutherford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Alla Nerano$25.00
Spaghetti from Pastificio Mancini sauteed with zucchine, Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, Pecorino Romano Pinna, shaved Provolone Del Monaco IGP finished with grated lemon zest, fresh basil, fresh mint and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Spaghetti Scarpariello$24.00
Spaghetti from Pastificio Mancini sauteed with datterini from Corbara "Azienda Carbone", piennolo tomatoes from Vesuvio, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, pecorino Pinna, pepper flakes, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
More about Song E Napule - NJ - 106 Park Ave

