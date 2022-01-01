Go
Ruthie's All-Day

A special place in Arlington to make bellies happy. We serve coffee, breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day, everyday. Learn more about us at www.ruthiesallday.com

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3411 5th St S • $$

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Brisket$21.00
House Pickles and Milk Bread
Mac and Cheese$4.00
Fried Chicken Cobb$16.00
avocado, farm egg, apple-wood bacon, green beans, romaine, smokey blue cheese
Individual Cookie$2.00
Deviled Eggs$5.00
chives, garlic croutons, paprika
Chicken Biscuit$10.00
Smoked Half Rack Sticky Spare Ribs$25.00
House Pickles, Milk Bread
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.00
(3 each) with RAD Ranch
Single RAD Burger$8.00
Special Sauce, Bread and Butter Pickles, Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onion, and American Cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3411 5th St S

Arlington VA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
