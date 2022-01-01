Go
Toast

Ruthie's All-Day Super Bowl Takeout

Super Bowl Carryout Offerings

3411 5th St S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked Brisket by the Pound$30.00
house pickles, milk bread, BBQ sauce
Smoked Turkey Breast by the Pound$24.00
traditional gravy
Brussels Sprouts with Fish Sauce Vinaigrette$16.00
Skillet Cornbread for 2-3 people$5.00
Served with Bennie Seed Honey Butter
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes$17.00
Ruthie's Mac and Cheese$16.00
Deviled Eggs by the 1/2 dozen$7.00
garlic croutons, paprika, chives
Green Bean Casserole$15.00
green beans, mushroom gravy, fried onions
Traditional Turkey Gravy$16.00
Sausage Stuffing$15.00
See full menu

Location

3411 5th St S

Arlington VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ruthie's All-Day

No reviews yet

A special place in Arlington to make bellies happy. We serve coffee, breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day, everyday. Learn more about us at www.ruthiesallday.com

Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe

No reviews yet

All-day cafe specializing in hand-cut doughnuts, Intelligentsia coffee, breakfast, soups, salads, sandwiches and beer, wine and craft cocktails. Come on in and enjoy!

All About Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poppyseed Rye

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston