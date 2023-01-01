Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sundaes in
Rutland
/
Rutland
/
Sundaes
Rutland restaurants that serve sundaes
Restoration BBQ
131 Woodstock Ave, Rutland
No reviews yet
Redneck Sundae
$16.00
One container with a side topped with a meat of your choice!
More about Restoration BBQ
Taco Fresco
56-58 Center Street, Rutland
No reviews yet
Dulce de Leche Brownie Sundae
$8.00
More about Taco Fresco
