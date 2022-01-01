Go
RV's Home of the Hoagy

Rv's Home of the Hoagy is the Entire Other side of the Chicago Native culinary experience. Born on the South Side of the city were H.O.T.H. elevates Chicago street food with explosions of FLAVOR!

2420 US 30

Popular Items

Turkey Hoagy LRG$9.95
Sliced smoked turkey & American cheese topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.
Ham & Turkey Combo Hoagy LRG$10.59
Sliced ham & smoked turkey, American cheese, topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.
Location

2420 US 30

Oswego IL

Sunday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
