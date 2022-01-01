Go
Toast

Red White & Buffet

Red White & Buffet is an American Restaurant Locally Owned and Operated.
We believe in Life, Liberty & The Pursuit of Happiness through making life easier with a buffet, which gives food Liberty & hopefully your belly will be very Happy! .

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

250 Conicville Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (236 reviews)

Popular Items

16pc Chicken Meal w/4 Sides$36.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

250 Conicville Blvd

Mount Jackson VA

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DANS STEAKHOUSE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southern Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Freeds Biscuit

No reviews yet

Biscuits! Biscuits! BIscuits!

Smileys Kustard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston