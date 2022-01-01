Go
Rx Pizza

Popular Items

Porkscription$16.00
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, pulled pork, bacon
Fried Mozzarella$8.00
5 pieces of hand breaded mozzarella fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing and marinara.
Sith Lord$14.00
Mozzarella, blackened chicken, spicy Italian sausage, jalapenos, chili oil-brushed crust
Build Your Own Pizza$10.00
14" pizza on our hand tossed dough with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Add whatever you'd like (we suggest no more than 4 toppings, maximum 6)
Cheese Pizza$9.00
Side of Ranch$0.35
Mediterranean Salad$8.50
Spring mix, feta, Kalamata olives, cucumber, pickled onion, fire roasted tomatoes, Greek dressing
The WoRx$15.00
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, bell peppers, caramelized onions, black olives
Pepperoni Pizza$10.50
Popeye$15.00
Mozzarella, garlic oil, spinach, prosciutto, goat cheese
Location

1664 Greens Prairie Rd. Ste. 200

College Station TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
