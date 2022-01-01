Rx Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
1664 Greens Prairie Rd. Ste. 200
Popular Items
Location
1664 Greens Prairie Rd. Ste. 200
College Station TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Costa Vida - College Station
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
Casa Do Brasil
Casa do Brasil offers the Brazos Valley an authentic dining experience of the finest beef, wine, and regionally-specific fare imported from the rich gaucho tradition of Southern Brazil.
Howdy's Texas Grill'd Pizza
Home of the Original Award Winning Texas Grill'd Pizza
Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
Come in and enjoy!