Ryan's South Yarmouth

Sons of Erin Cape Cod

We are a private membership club with approximately 1400 members; the club is owned by our membership with Board of Directors (BOD) oversight; we serve food Wednesday through Saturday only with a limited menu; we have a full service bar which is open 7 days per week. Club is managed by two paid employees; Bar Manager and Restaurant Manager who report to the BOD. I am the President of the Club and work closely with our Treasurer making financial decisions.

