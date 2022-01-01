Go
Toast

Grey Rock Sports Grill

Your favorite independent and locally owned hangout for great food, cold drinks, all the games and a whole lot of fun.

925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Reuben Done Right$12.49
House roasted corned beef brisket on grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and double swiss cheese.
Fish and Chips$13.99
Three golden beer battered cod filets served with coleslaw, tartar sauce and fries.
Wings and Fries$14.99
A pound of meaty wings dunked in your choice of our signature wing sauces, served with fries, celery and blue cheese dressing.
Corned Beef & Cabbage$15.00
1/2lb of our slow roasted corned beef brisket with cabbage, carrots & homestyle hashbrowns.
Loaded Potato Skins$10.99
Piping hot potato skins topped with melty cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles and green onions. Served with ranch.
Cali Club$12.49
Grilled sourdough bread with hot grilled turkey, melted jack and cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and fresh guacamole.
Rookie Meal$4.39
Choose 1 Entree & 1 Side
NY Steak Sandwich$15.50
An 8oz New York Strip grilled to your liking. Served across toasted garlic bread.
Build Your Own Burger$11.25
choose american, cheddar, swiss, pepperjack, monterey jack or provolone and then add from there.
BBQ Bacon$13.99
bbq sauce / applewood smoked bacon / american cheese / onion tanglers
See full menu

Location

925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100

Fort Collins CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Otto Pint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cozzola's Pizza

No reviews yet

Enjoy Life, Eat Good PIzza!

Domenics - Fort Collins

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gib's NY Bagels

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated business since 1994! Come visit one of our four locations for good company, great coffee and authentic New York style bagels.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston