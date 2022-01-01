Rye restaurants you'll love
Rye's top cuisines
Must-try Rye restaurants
More about The Atlantic Grill Restaurant
The Atlantic Grill Restaurant
5 Pioneer Road, Rye
|Popular items
|Bowl Seafood Chowder
|$12.00
Maine lobster, scallops, shrimp, haddock, clams
|Ceasar Salad
|$12.00
House croutons, Romano cheese, fried garlic, creamy dressing
|Cup Seafood Chowder
|$8.00
Maine lobster, scallops, shrimp, haddock, clams
More about Common Roots Cafe
SMOOTHIES
Common Roots Cafe
2203 Ocean Blvd, Rye
|Popular items
|Acai Bowl
|$10.00
Bananas, Strawberries, Sunflower Seed Butter, Almond Milk, and Acai. Topped with House Granola (gf), Sliced almonds, Coconut, and Fresh Fruit.
|Big Wave
|$8.00
2 eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sriracha Aioli, and Choice of Bread.
|Common Roots Burrito
|$8.00
2 Eggs, Bacon, Salsa, Seasoned Home Fries, Avocado, Sriracha Aioli, on a Wheat Wrap.