Avocado toast in
Rye
/
Rye
/
Avocado Toast
Rye restaurants that serve avocado toast
Engrain Market - 6 Airfield Drive
6 Airfield Drive, Rye
No reviews yet
Avocado Toast
$4.00
More about Engrain Market - 6 Airfield Drive
SMOOTHIES
Common Roots Cafe
2203 Ocean Blvd, Rye
Avg 4.3
(48 reviews)
Avocado Toast
$6.00
Avocado with pea tendrils toasted in lemon vinaigrette topped with smoked paprika on multigrain bread.
More about Common Roots Cafe
