Avocado toast in Rye

Rye restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rye
  • /
  • Avocado Toast

Rye restaurants that serve avocado toast

Banner pic

 

Engrain Market - 6 Airfield Drive

6 Airfield Drive, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Toast$4.00
More about Engrain Market - 6 Airfield Drive
Common Roots Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Common Roots Cafe

2203 Ocean Blvd, Rye

Avg 4.3 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$6.00
Avocado with pea tendrils toasted in lemon vinaigrette topped with smoked paprika on multigrain bread.
More about Common Roots Cafe

