Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Rye

Go
Rye restaurants
Toast

Rye restaurants that serve clams

The Atlantic Grill Restaurant image

 

The Atlantic Grill Restaurant

5 Pioneer Road, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
Littleneck Clams and Linguini$28.00
Basil, crushed red pepper, garlic, white wine cream sauce, parsley
White Clam Pizza$20.00
Preserved lemon, garlic, chilies,
basil, mozzarella
Fried Clams App$20.00
Fried whole belly clams, tartar sauce, coleslaw, lemon
More about The Atlantic Grill Restaurant
Common Roots Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Common Roots Cafe

2203 Ocean Blvd, Rye

Avg 4.3 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Quart New England Clam Chowder (Feeds 2-3) (GF)$13.00
Onion, celery, garlic, yukon potato, dairy, thyme, sage, dill, paprika, clams, veggie stock, parsley. (Gluten free)
Quart Manhattan Clam Chowder (Feeds 2-3) (GF)$13.00
Onion, carrot, celery, garlic, san marzano tomato, yukon potato, thyme, sage, red pepper flakes, clams, veggie stock, parsley.
(Gluten free)
More about Common Roots Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Rye

Lobster Rolls

Pies

Salmon

Muffins

Lobsters

Cake

Curry

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Rye to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston