Clams in Rye
The Atlantic Grill Restaurant
5 Pioneer Road, Rye
|Littleneck Clams and Linguini
|$28.00
Basil, crushed red pepper, garlic, white wine cream sauce, parsley
|White Clam Pizza
|$20.00
Preserved lemon, garlic, chilies,
basil, mozzarella
|Fried Clams App
|$20.00
Fried whole belly clams, tartar sauce, coleslaw, lemon
SMOOTHIES
Common Roots Cafe
2203 Ocean Blvd, Rye
|Quart New England Clam Chowder (Feeds 2-3) (GF)
|$13.00
Onion, celery, garlic, yukon potato, dairy, thyme, sage, dill, paprika, clams, veggie stock, parsley. (Gluten free)
|Quart Manhattan Clam Chowder (Feeds 2-3) (GF)
|$13.00
Onion, carrot, celery, garlic, san marzano tomato, yukon potato, thyme, sage, red pepper flakes, clams, veggie stock, parsley.
(Gluten free)