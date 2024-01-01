Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Rye

Rye restaurants that serve egg rolls

Engrain Market - 6 Airfield Drive

6 Airfield Drive, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Keto ‘Egg Roll in a Bowl'$13.00
garlic ginger sausage, egg, cabbage, green onion, sesame & soy
More about Engrain Market - 6 Airfield Drive
Common Roots Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Common Roots Cafe

2203 Ocean Blvd, Rye

Avg 4.3 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Roll (2)$6.00
vegan
More about Common Roots Cafe

