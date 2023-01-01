Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Rye

Rye restaurants
  • Rye
  • Grilled Chicken

Rye restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Atlantic Grill Restaurant image

 

The Atlantic Grill Restaurant

5 Pioneer Road, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Alfredo$26.00
Broccolini, mushrooms, Romano
More about The Atlantic Grill Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Parkd

25 Sagamore Road, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Kebabs$24.00
Jasmine Rice, roasted cauliflower, golden raisins and toasted almonds with harissa
More about Parkd

