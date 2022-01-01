Reuben in Rye

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rye restaurants that serve reuben
SMOOTHIES
Common Roots Cafe
2203 Ocean Blvd, Rye
Avg 4.3
(48 reviews)
Reubenator
$10.00
House Roasted Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Cole Slaw, Remoulade, on Grilled Wheat Bread.
More about Common Roots Cafe
Parkd
25 Sagamore Road, Rye
No reviews yet
Reuben
$13.00
Cornedbeef, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island
More about Parkd
