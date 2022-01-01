Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Rye

Common Roots Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Common Roots Cafe

2203 Ocean Blvd, Rye

Avg 4.3 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Reubenator$10.00
House Roasted Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Cole Slaw, Remoulade, on Grilled Wheat Bread.
More about Common Roots Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Parkd

25 Sagamore Road, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$13.00
Cornedbeef, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island
More about Parkd

