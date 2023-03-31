Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Rye
/
Rye
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Rye restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
SMOOTHIES
Common Roots Cafe
2203 Ocean Blvd, Rye
Avg 4.3
(48 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
Salt & Served with Ketchup
More about Common Roots Cafe
Parkd
25 Sagamore Road, Rye
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
More about Parkd
