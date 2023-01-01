Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Rye
/
Rye
/
Cake
Rye restaurants that serve cake
Milton Point Provisions
615 Milton Road, Rye
No reviews yet
Choclate ganache cake slice
$8.00
More about Milton Point Provisions
Village Social RYE
67 Purchase Street, Rye
No reviews yet
Flourless Almond Date Cake
$11.00
raisins \\ cashews \\vanilla ice cream
More about Village Social RYE
Browse other tasty dishes in Rye
Cheesecake
Hummus
Tomato Soup
Mussels
Burritos
Arugula Salad
Chai Lattes
Tacos
More near Rye to explore
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1914 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(636 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(415 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(223 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(401 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(311 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(948 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston