Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Rye

Go
Rye restaurants
Toast

Rye restaurants that serve calamari

Village Social RYE image

 

Village Social RYE

67 Purchase Street, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$15.00
with amalfi aioli
More about Village Social RYE
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Aurora

60 Purchase St, Rye

Avg 5 (1766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$18.00
spicy tomato sauce - Thai chili sauce - fresh lemon
More about Aurora

Browse other tasty dishes in Rye

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Chopped Salad

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Hummus

Map

More near Rye to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston