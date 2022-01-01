Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chef salad in
Rye
/
Rye
/
Chef Salad
Rye restaurants that serve chef salad
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Al Dente
7 Elm Pl, Rye
Avg 4.5
(777 reviews)
Large Chef Salad
$10.95
More about Al Dente
Sebastians @ Kiamie
411 Theodore Fremd, Rye
No reviews yet
Chef Salad
$0.00
Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots
More about Sebastians @ Kiamie
