Chef salad in Rye

Rye restaurants that serve chef salad

Al Dente image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Al Dente

7 Elm Pl, Rye

Avg 4.5 (777 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chef Salad$10.95
More about Al Dente
Chef Salad image

 

Sebastians @ Kiamie

411 Theodore Fremd, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$0.00
Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots
More about Sebastians @ Kiamie

