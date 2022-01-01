Chicken sandwiches in Rye
Rye restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Milton Point Provisions
Milton Point Provisions
615 Milton Road, Rye
|The "Hurricane" Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
MPP Wood fired chicken, salsa verde, Grafton reserve cheddar cheese, arugula, mixed medley tomatoes with Frank's hot sauce and Duke's Mayo on a baguette. Served with Homemade Potato Chips
More about Village Social RYE
Village Social RYE
67 Purchase Street, Rye
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
potato roll \\ spicy honey \\ aioli \\ pickles \\ fries