Chicken sandwiches in Rye

Rye restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The "Hurricane" Chicken Sandwich image

 

Milton Point Provisions

615 Milton Road, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The "Hurricane" Chicken Sandwich$18.00
MPP Wood fired chicken, salsa verde, Grafton reserve cheddar cheese, arugula, mixed medley tomatoes with Frank's hot sauce and Duke's Mayo on a baguette. Served with Homemade Potato Chips
More about Milton Point Provisions
Village Social RYE image

 

Village Social RYE

67 Purchase Street, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
potato roll \\ spicy honey \\ aioli \\ pickles \\ fries
More about Village Social RYE
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Sebastians

411 Theodore Fremd, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
More about Sebastians

