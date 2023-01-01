Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Rye

Go
Rye restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rye
  • /
  • Chocolate Cake

Rye restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Rye Grill & Bar

1 Station Plaza, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Gooey Chocolate Cake$10.00
Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream
More about Rye Grill & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Ruby's Oyster Bar & Bistro

45 Purchase St, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Lava Cake$12.00
Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Ruby's Oyster Bar & Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Rye

Salmon

Lobsters

Ravioli

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Margherita Pizza

Calamari

Waffles

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Rye to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2137 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (726 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (479 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (473 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1074 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston