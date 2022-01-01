Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Rye

Rye restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Milton Point Provisions image

 

Milton Point Provisions

615 Milton Road, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
More about Milton Point Provisions
Chocolate Chip Cookies image

 

Sebastians @ Kiamie

411 Theodore Fremd, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about Sebastians @ Kiamie

