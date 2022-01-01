Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Rye

Go
Rye restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rye
  • /
  • Clam Chowder

Rye restaurants that serve clam chowder

Milton Point Provisions image

 

Milton Point Provisions

615 Milton Road, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder$0.00
More about Milton Point Provisions
New England Clam Chowder - Bowl image

 

Sebastians

411 Theodore Fremd, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder - Bowl$3.15
Available on Fridays
More about Sebastians

Browse other tasty dishes in Rye

Pies

Grilled Chicken

Hummus

Tacos

Clams

Ravioli

Chicken Sandwiches

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Rye to explore

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1638 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (556 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (349 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (874 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston