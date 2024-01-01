Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Dumplings in
Rye
/
Rye
/
Dumplings
Rye restaurants that serve dumplings
Village Social RYE
67 Purchase Street, Rye
No reviews yet
Chicken Dumplings
$12.00
peanut chili oil \\ cilantro \\ crispy shallots
More about Village Social RYE
Ruby's Oyster Bar & Bistro
45 Purchase St, Rye
No reviews yet
Lemongrass Chicken Dumplings
$16.00
Teriyaki Sauce
More about Ruby's Oyster Bar & Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Rye
Mussels
Bisque
Tomato Soup
Pappardelle
Avocado Toast
Cheeseburgers
Pudding
Eggplant Parm
More near Rye to explore
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(37 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2431 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(825 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(293 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(566 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(390 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1234 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston