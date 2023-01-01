French toast in Rye

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rye restaurants that serve french toast

Milton Point Provisions image

 

Milton Point Provisions

615 Milton Road, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$13.00
More about Milton Point Provisions
Item pic

 

The Granola Bar - 96 Purchase Street

96 Purchase Street, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast Latte$4.75
Challah French Toast$9.00
Served with berries & maple syrup
More about The Granola Bar - 96 Purchase Street

