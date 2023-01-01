Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French toast in
Rye
/
Rye
/
French Toast
Rye restaurants that serve french toast
Milton Point Provisions
615 Milton Road, Rye
No reviews yet
French Toast
$13.00
More about Milton Point Provisions
The Granola Bar - 96 Purchase Street
96 Purchase Street, Rye
No reviews yet
French Toast Latte
$4.75
Challah French Toast
$9.00
Served with berries & maple syrup
More about The Granola Bar - 96 Purchase Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Rye
Clams
Tomato Soup
Crispy Chicken
Sliders
Ravioli
Mussels
Chicken Sandwiches
Calamari
More near Rye to explore
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1921 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(636 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(416 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(402 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(311 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston