Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobster salad in
Rye
/
Rye
/
Lobster Salad
Rye restaurants that serve lobster salad
Rye Grill & Bar
1 Station Plaza, Rye
No reviews yet
Maine Lobster Salad
$33.00
Mixed Greens, Haricot Vert, Gape Tomatoes, Artichokes, Saffron Potato, Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Rye Grill & Bar
Milton Point Provisions
615 Milton Road, Rye
No reviews yet
Lobster Salad
$18.00
More about Milton Point Provisions
Browse other tasty dishes in Rye
Shrimp Tacos
Sweet Potato Fries
Burritos
Salmon
Caesar Salad
Steak Sandwiches
Eggplant Parm
Fish And Chips
More near Rye to explore
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2142 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(730 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(479 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(254 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(474 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1075 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston