Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster salad in Rye

Go
Rye restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rye
  • /
  • Lobster Salad

Rye restaurants that serve lobster salad

Consumer pic

 

Rye Grill & Bar

1 Station Plaza, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maine Lobster Salad$33.00
Mixed Greens, Haricot Vert, Gape Tomatoes, Artichokes, Saffron Potato, Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Rye Grill & Bar
Milton Point Provisions image

 

Milton Point Provisions

615 Milton Road, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Salad$18.00
More about Milton Point Provisions

Browse other tasty dishes in Rye

Shrimp Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Burritos

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Steak Sandwiches

Eggplant Parm

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Rye to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2142 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (730 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (479 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (254 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (474 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1075 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston