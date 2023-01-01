Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Rye

Rye restaurants
Toast

Rye restaurants that serve pancakes

Milton Point Provisions image

 

Milton Point Provisions

615 Milton Road, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seasonal Pancakes$12.00
More about Milton Point Provisions
Consumer pic

 

The Granola Bar - 96 Purchase Street

96 Purchase Street, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Pancakes$9.00
Served with maple syrup
Sweet Potato Pancakes$11.00
Topped with maple cream
More about The Granola Bar - 96 Purchase Street

