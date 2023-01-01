Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pancakes in
Rye
/
Rye
/
Pancakes
Rye restaurants that serve pancakes
Milton Point Provisions
615 Milton Road, Rye
No reviews yet
Seasonal Pancakes
$12.00
More about Milton Point Provisions
The Granola Bar - 96 Purchase Street
96 Purchase Street, Rye
No reviews yet
Buttermilk Pancakes
$9.00
Served with maple syrup
Sweet Potato Pancakes
$11.00
Topped with maple cream
More about The Granola Bar - 96 Purchase Street
