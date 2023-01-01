Pappardelle in Rye
Rye restaurants that serve pappardelle
Village Social RYE
67 Purchase Street, Rye
|Black Truffles Pappardelle
|$25.00
Mushrooms / Chicken
Herbs / Parmesan
The Granola Bar - 96 Purchase Street
96 Purchase Street, Rye
|Truffle & Wild Mushroom Pappardelle
|$28.00
With sautéed cremini mushrooms,
in a creamy mushroom sauce topped
with black truffle & fresh parmesan
|Mushroom Pappardelle
|$18.00
Sauteed cremini mushrooms in a creamy mushroom sauce with black truffle & fresh parmesan