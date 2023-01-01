Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Rye

Go
Rye restaurants
Toast

Rye restaurants that serve pudding

Consumer pic

 

Ruby's Oyster Bar & Bistro

45 Purchase St, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Toffee Pudding$10.00
Whipped Cream
More about Ruby's Oyster Bar & Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Aurora

60 Purchase St, Rye

Avg 5 (1766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BREAD PUDDING$10.00
More about Aurora

Browse other tasty dishes in Rye

Sliders

Chai Lattes

Margherita Pizza

Calamari

Skirt Steaks

Cookies

Chocolate Cake

Arugula Salad

Map

More near Rye to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2137 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (726 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (479 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (473 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1074 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston