Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pudding in
Rye
/
Rye
/
Pudding
Rye restaurants that serve pudding
Ruby's Oyster Bar & Bistro
45 Purchase St, Rye
No reviews yet
Sticky Toffee Pudding
$10.00
Whipped Cream
More about Ruby's Oyster Bar & Bistro
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Aurora
60 Purchase St, Rye
Avg 5
(1766 reviews)
BREAD PUDDING
$10.00
More about Aurora
Browse other tasty dishes in Rye
Sliders
Chai Lattes
Margherita Pizza
Calamari
Skirt Steaks
Cookies
Chocolate Cake
Arugula Salad
More near Rye to explore
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2137 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(726 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(479 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(253 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(473 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1074 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston