Skirt steaks in
Rye
/
Rye
/
Skirt Steaks
Rye restaurants that serve skirt steaks
Rye Grill & Bar
1 Station Plaza, Rye
No reviews yet
Marinated Angus Skirt Steak
$42.00
Broccoli Rabe, Mashed Potatoes, Shallot Sauce
More about Rye Grill & Bar
Village Social RYE
67 Purchase Street, Rye
No reviews yet
Slow- Cooked Skirt Steak
$29.00
prosciutto \\ chili rub \\ potatoes \\ shishitos
More about Village Social RYE
