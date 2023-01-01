Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in Rye

Go
Rye restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rye
  • /
  • Skirt Steaks

Rye restaurants that serve skirt steaks

Consumer pic

 

Rye Grill & Bar

1 Station Plaza, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Marinated Angus Skirt Steak$42.00
Broccoli Rabe, Mashed Potatoes, Shallot Sauce
More about Rye Grill & Bar
Village Social RYE image

 

Village Social RYE

67 Purchase Street, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slow- Cooked Skirt Steak$29.00
prosciutto \\ chili rub \\ potatoes \\ shishitos
More about Village Social RYE

Browse other tasty dishes in Rye

French Toast

Tuna Salad

Calamari

Chili

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ravioli

Cake

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Rye to explore

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2015 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (669 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (442 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (433 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1009 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston