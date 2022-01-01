Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tomato soup in
Rye
/
Rye
/
Tomato Soup
Rye restaurants that serve tomato soup
Milton Point Provisions
615 Milton Road, Rye
No reviews yet
Roasted Tomato Soup
$14.00
Roasted Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese
$14.00
More about Milton Point Provisions
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Aurora
60 Purchase St, Rye
Avg 5
(1766 reviews)
Tomato soup
$12.00
Tomato Basil Soup - Halloumi Cheese - Micro Basil
More about Aurora
Browse other tasty dishes in Rye
Pies
Chicken Parmesan
Clams
Ravioli
Tacos
Chicken Tenders
Cheesecake
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Rye to explore
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1878 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(620 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(399 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(223 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(317 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(981 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston