Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Rye

Go
Rye restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rye
  • /
  • Turkey Wraps

Rye restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Consumer pic

 

Rye Grill & Bar

1 Station Plaza, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oven Roasted Turkey Wrap$17.00
Avocado, Spinach, Bacon, Tomato Salsa, Garlic Mayo, French Fries
More about Rye Grill & Bar
Banner pic

 

Milton Market LLC - 540 Milton Rd

540 Milton Rd, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Wrap$12.50
More about Milton Market LLC - 540 Milton Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Rye

Mussels

Short Ribs

Sliders

Skirt Steaks

Salmon

Arugula Salad

White Pizza

Bisque

Map

More near Rye to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (392 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston