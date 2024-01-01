Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey wraps in
Rye
/
Rye
/
Turkey Wraps
Rye restaurants that serve turkey wraps
Rye Grill & Bar
1 Station Plaza, Rye
No reviews yet
Oven Roasted Turkey Wrap
$17.00
Avocado, Spinach, Bacon, Tomato Salsa, Garlic Mayo, French Fries
More about Rye Grill & Bar
Milton Market LLC - 540 Milton Rd
540 Milton Rd, Rye
No reviews yet
Turkey Wrap
$12.50
More about Milton Market LLC - 540 Milton Rd
