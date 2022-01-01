Rye Ridge Westport Delicatessen

Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

A warm and welcoming place inspired by the culture of the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean European regions with South American flair. An inventive menu of vibrant Mediterranean fare with South American accents revolves around an intimate and authentic setting, an expression of Chef Renato Donzelli’s cultural heritage featuring a wide range of flavors selected from around the world. From tapas, to main courses and desserts, artful presentations, a knowledgeable and friendly staff, and an unpretentious atmosphere. Once inside you're virtually transported to the old continent.

Basso supports local farms and vendors. Our ingredients are top notch and are locally sourced as much as possible. Basso's food is made from scratch at Basso and every item is made to order by our passionate team. Our menu features gluten free and vegan dishes.

Visit bassobistrocafe.com for more info.

