Go
Toast

Rye Society- Avanti Boulder

We offer the best of traditional Jewish comfort food!

1401 Pearl Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak aka "The Shia LaBeef"$15.00
Seared beef, red onion, queso, banana peppers on ciabatta.
Latkes$8.00
3 Latkes Served With Applesauce & Sour Cream
Standard$9.00
Bacon or Ham, American or Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Ketchup
The Green Gables$15.00
Thinly Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Horseradish Aioli, Ciabatta
The Rye Reuben$17.00
Steamed Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut, Russian Dressing, Toasted Rye Bread
Dr. Rosen's Feel Good Bowl$15.00
Sweet Potatoes, Mushrooms, Curried Cauliflower, Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Pepitas, Tamari Carrot Vinaigrette
Tater Tots$8.00
Everything Spice & Russian Dressing
18 + 1$17.00
Steamed Pastrami or Turkey Pastrami, Slaw, Russian Dressing, Swiss, Toasted Rye Bread
Matzah Ball Soup$7.00
The Vegan Reuben$16.00
House Smoked Fried Tofu or Roasted Portabella Mushrooms, Vegan Cheese, Kraut, Vegan Russian, Toasted Rye Bread
See full menu

Location

1401 Pearl Street

Boulder CO

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Japango

No reviews yet

a taste of Modern Japan in the heart of Boulder

Avanti Food & Beverage

No reviews yet

With inspiration from European Markets, modern communal workspaces, and high level chefs taking to food trucks we have created “Avanti Food and Beverage".

Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs

No reviews yet

Hot Boar's Head Sandwiches, homemade soups, fresh salads, and Haagen- Dazs ice cream.

My Neighbor Felix

No reviews yet

My Neighbor Felix Boulder

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston