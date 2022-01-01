RyeBelles
Come in and enjoy!
518 Broad Street
Location
518 Broad Street
Saint Joseph MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Silver Beach Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Silver Harbor Brewing Co.
Silver Harbor Brewing Company features a locally inspired new American style lunch and dinner menu plus 14+ handcrafted beers and ciders on tap plus local wine and spirits.
St. Joe Community Taproom
Craft Beer | Wine | Cider | Draft Cocktails
RyeBelles
American Cuisine
Rooftop Dining
Steak, Seafood, Pizza