Ryfe Bar & Restaurant

Elevated and reimagined, familiar and trending, economical and upscale, Ryfe is a modern social and dining experience designed to appeal to those looking for a positive and judgement-free environment. Daily specials and frequent new additions. Text Ryfe to 87338 to sign up for the local VIP program to get updates. Live the Ryfe Life

4101 Atlantic Avenue

Popular Items

Crabcake Salad$19.00
Our Maryland style crab cake served on top of a mixed green salad with roasted corn, red peppers, onions and drizzled with blood orange vinaigrette
Beyond Burger$16.00
The meatless alternative to traditional burgers, Beyond burgers are a delicious plant-based alternative. Served on AC's own Formica bakery brioche bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and swiss or American cheese.
Chicken Tenders and Fries$14.00
Chicken breast tenders, flash fried and served with our premium coated fries
Asiago & Artichoke Dip$15.00
Served with grilled AC ciabatta bread or white corn tortilla chips.
Tacos$15.00
Pick your expertly seasoned and prepared protein and enjoy our authentic 4.5" soft corn tortillas, shredded napa cabbage, garlic avocado aioli, jalapeno slice. lime infused sour cream and housemade mango salsa. Flour tortillas also available. 3 4.5" tacos per order
Truffle Fries$9.00
Our premium crispy coated fries are truffled and topped with grated parmesan cheese, shaved parmesan cheese, and finished with sea salt and ground pepper
Classic Cheeseburger$16.00
8oz smash burger seared to desired temperature, with lettuce, tomato, red onion and American cheese, topped with housemade thousand island sauce and served on Atlantic's City's own Formica bakery brioche roll with a side of Ryfe's signature fries.
8 oz Blackened Ahi Tuna Steak$28.00
8 oz blackened Ahi tuna steak seared to desired temperature. Served with herbaceous jasmine rice and Asian style stir-fried vegetable, finished with black garlic purée and wasabi aioli
Beet & Goat Cheese Crustini$14.00
Salt roasted beets with whipped goat cheese drizzled with blood orange vinaigrette, toasted almonds and smoked honey. Served on Atlantic City’s famous crusty bread
Quesadillas$15.00
Choose your protein and add to our warmed flour tortillas with Ryfe special blend of cheddar, manchego and mozzarella cheeses, fire roasted street corn medley, and our special sauce!
Location

4101 Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

