Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
Making memories around the table
7141 West Q Ave.
Popular Items
Location
7141 West Q Ave.
Kalamazoo MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Holy Taco
Come in and enjoy!
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W Q Ave
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
269-544-2927
Monday-Thursday: 11am-12am
Kitchen closes at 11pm
Friday-Saturday: 11am-1am
Kitchen closes at 12am
Sunday: 11am-11pm
Kitchen closes at 10pm
Park Village Pines
Come in and enjoy!!