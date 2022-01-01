Go
Toast

Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

Making memories around the table

7141 West Q Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Sliders$7.89
California Turkey$12.49
roasted turkey, bacon, white cheddar, avocado, tomato, leaf lettuce, cranberry mayo, on our vegan
7-grain bread
Chipotle Chicken Bowl$12.49
chicken breast, black bean & corn salsa, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, chipotle ranch dressing
California Turkey Wrap$12.29
roasted turkey, bacon, white cheddar, cucumber, tomato, spring mix, cranberry mayo
Cinnamon Roll$4.09
Traverse City Cherry Chicken Salad$12.69
cherry-marinated grilled chicken breast, dried cherries, toasted pecans, onion, spring mix, with raspberry vinaigrette
Rykse's Best BLT$12.99
crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted oatmeal bread
Avocado Bacon (Farmer's Market)$12.09
egg, bacon, green onion, tomato, avocado, cilantro, green onion sauce, cheddar-jack cheese
Original Turkey Melt$12.49
roasted turkey, bacon, mozzarella, cranberry mayo, on grilled oatmeal bread
See full menu

Location

7141 West Q Ave.

Kalamazoo MI

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Holy Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fletcher's Pub

No reviews yet

6946 W Q Ave
​Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
269-544-2927
Monday-Thursday: 11am-12am
Kitchen closes at 11pm
Friday-Saturday: 11am-1am
Kitchen closes at 12am
Sunday: 11am-11pm
Kitchen closes at 10pm

The Grille Room

No reviews yet

Park Village Pines

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston