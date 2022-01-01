Go
Ryleighs Oyster

SEAFOOD • GRILL

22 W Padonia Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1010 reviews)

Popular Items

Roseda House Burger$16.00
Roseda Farms Black Angus Burger, Cheddar, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato
Grilled Seafood Salad$21.00
Maryland Crab, Cherry Tomato, Grilled Shrimp, Grilled Calamari, Jalapeno Vinaigrette
Hand Cut Fries$7.00
Malt Vinegar, Old Bay
Grilled Old Bay and Feta Corn$3.00
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Cheddar, Onions, Jalapenos, Avocado Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato
Giant Crab Pretzel$18.00
Maryland Crab, Mixed Cheese
Cream of Crab$9.00
Old Bay, Lump Maryland Crab, Cream, Sherry
Lobster Roll$32.00
Warm Butter Poached Lobster
MD Crab Soup$9.00
Maryland Crab, Tomato, Potato, Vegetables, Old Bay
Chicken Wings (7)$14.00
Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

22 W Padonia Rd

Lutherville MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
