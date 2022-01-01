Ryuu Bowl
Ryuu Attitude Ryuu Food
SUSHI
1142 N Muldoon Rd Ste 120 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1142 N Muldoon Rd Ste 120
Anchorage AK
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Waffles and Whatnot
Waffles and Whatnot is a socially conscious eater that accommodates nearly all food allergies and restrictions. It offers a variety of foods from breakfast meals to chicken and waffles but the best thing on the menu isn't on the menu. Ask for the Chef's Choice.
Spinz
Come in and enjoy!
The Broken Blender
Come in and enjoy!
Peppercinis Catering
Catering you can Count On...