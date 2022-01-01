Go
Ryuu Bowl

Ryuu Attitude Ryuu Food

SUSHI

1142 N Muldoon Rd Ste 120 • $$

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)

Popular Items

Bibim-bap Bowl$14.99
Bean sprout, carrots, zucchini, spinach, cabbage, bulgugi, egg
Bento Box Chicken$14.99
Tetiyaki, Tempura Appetizer, 4pc California Rolls, Miso Soup
Gyoza$5.99
6pcs pan fried chicken veggie dumplings
Miso soup$3.00
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$12.99
Japanese Style Gilled Chicken.
Mt Fuji$14.99
Crab Meat, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Deep fried
Fried Rice Chicken$11.99
Jalapeno Bomber$6.99
Spicy Tuna, Crab Meat, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Deep fried
Katsu Chicken Bowl$12.99
Deep fried breaded chicken
Soda$2.99
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1142 N Muldoon Rd Ste 120

Anchorage AK

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
