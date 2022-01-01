Go
S-A BBQ - Green Jeans Farmery

3600 Cutler Ave NE space 9

Popular Items

Brisket Spud$9.99
A Big ol' papa smoked in our smoker till tender and soft, then covered in brisket, with cheese, butter, chives, BBQ sauce, and red chile crema
Jack Fruit Slider (Vegetarian)$5.75
Smoked jackfruit with BBQ sauce and slaw.
Meat, Not even!
Green Chile Mac$1.99
Brisket Slider$5.49
Tender fresh beef, smoked out all slow and low
BBQ Fiesta Bowl with Pork$9.99
Tortilla chips with pulled pork, smothered in cheddar, BBQ sauce, red chile crema, chives, and jalapeños
BBQ Fiesta Bowl with Brisket$10.99
Tortilla chips with brisket, smothered in cheddar, BBQ sauce, red chile crema, chives, and jalapeños
Pulled Pork Slider$4.39
Fresh pork shoulder smoked out until it's all tender, than pulled
Borracho Beans$2.99
Our special blend of beans, spices, and all the meats! Made with Santa Fe Brewing Co.'s Pepe Loco
Chicken Slider$4.39
Smoked out locked out chicken, shredded to perfection
Big Smoked Out Platter$14.99
Location

Albuquerque NM

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
