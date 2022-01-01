Go
S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley

Come in and enjoy!

6110 Alameda Blvd NE Space 4

Popular Items

Sliced S-A Hot Link$3.99
House ground and seasoned fresh hot links with NM ground red chile and harvest-roasted green chile (Really fresh! No nitrates, no preservatives, never frozen) Your choice of sauce!
Chicken Slider$4.39
Smoked out locked out chicken, shredded to perfection
Green Chile Mac$1.99
Pulled Pork Spud$8.99
A Big ol' papa smoked in our smoker till tender and soft, then covered in pulled pork, with cheese, butter, chives, BBQ sauce, and red chile crema
Big Smoked Out Plate$14.99
S-A BBQ faves - Chicken Fiesta Bowl, 1/2 Brisket Spud, Pulled Pork Slider, Sliced S-A Hot Link, Slaw
Brisket Slider$5.49
Tender fresh beef, smoked out all slow and low
BBQ Fiesta Bowl with Brisket$10.99
Tortilla chips with brisket, smothered in cheddar, BBQ sauce, red chile crema, chives, and jalapeños
Brisket Spud$9.99
A Big ol' papa smoked in our smoker till tender and soft, then covered in brisket, with cheese, butter, chives, BBQ sauce, and red chile crema
Pulled Pork Slider$4.39
Fresh pork shoulder smoked out till it's all tender, than pulled
BBQ Fiesta Bowl with Pork$9.99
Tortilla chips with pulled pork, smothered in cheddar, BBQ sauce, red chile crema, chives, and jalapeños
Location

Albuquerque NM

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Pho Kup

Pho Kup knows that life is filled with major pho kups and minor pho kups. Here at Tin Can Alley, we will take care of all your pho kups. Come in and enjoy your new Vietnamese hot spot.

On The Flip

Wouldn’t it be great to have a regular hang where you can always enjoy fresh and tasty burgers, tacos, and taproom bites at a reasonable price? We’ve got your back. Throw in our fun disco vibe and friendly staff and you’ve got the On The Flip experience right here in the ABQ!

Guava Tree

Come in and enjoy!

La Reforma

We do three things, and we do them well: Mexico City-style street tacos rolled in tortillas we make in-house daily, a line-up of Mexican lagers and craft beer styles, and quality cocktails featuring our house-distilled spirits.

