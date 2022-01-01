S&A Seafood
Come in and enjoy!
1212 Sunset Dr.
Popular Items
Location
1212 Sunset Dr.
Columbia SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Carolina Deli
WWW.CAROLINADELI.COM
Online Ordering Available
Since 1980
Good Life Cafe
From the moment you enter Good Life Café, you are encompassed with an inviting atmosphere, full of life and energy! We are one of the only raw and vegan restaurants in Columbia, SC. The menu is a virtual world tour consisting of American, Italian, Indian, Thai, and Mexican gourmet cuisines.
HENDRIX
Sustainable, locally, and ethically-sourced scratch kitchen, fun twists on classic flavors, and a laser focus on quality and technique, both in the kitchen and behind our bars. Come see what Executive Chef Frank Bradley and Beverage Director Sebastian Griffin are crafting tonight!
HENDRIX: Cuisine. Cocktails. Elevated.
No Name Deli
Come in and enjoy!