Go
Toast

S&A Seafood

Come in and enjoy!

1212 Sunset Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Flounder (6)$10.75
Flounder Basket$7.50
10 Shrimp$5.75
Soda$1.00
Whiting (6)$10.25
15 Shrimp$7.75
Whiting Basket$6.75
Croaker (6)$11.75
Flounder (10)$16.75
Croaker Sandwich$5.75
See full menu

Location

1212 Sunset Dr.

Columbia SC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carolina Deli

No reviews yet

WWW.CAROLINADELI.COM
Online Ordering Available
Since 1980

Good Life Cafe

No reviews yet

From the moment you enter Good Life Café, you are encompassed with an inviting atmosphere, full of life and energy! We are one of the only raw and vegan restaurants in Columbia, SC. The menu is a virtual world tour consisting of American, Italian, Indian, Thai, and Mexican gourmet cuisines.

HENDRIX

No reviews yet

Sustainable, locally, and ethically-sourced scratch kitchen, fun twists on classic flavors, and a laser focus on quality and technique, both in the kitchen and behind our bars. Come see what Executive Chef Frank Bradley and Beverage Director Sebastian Griffin are crafting tonight!
HENDRIX: Cuisine. Cocktails. Elevated.

No Name Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston