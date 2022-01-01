S C Bar and Grill - 2015 West American Boulevard
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2015 West American Boulevard, Muleshoe TX 79347
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Red Cardinal Coffee Company - 202 South Main Street
No Reviews
202 South Main Street Muleshoe, TX 79347
View restaurant
Something Different Grill - Muleshoe TX
No Reviews
1021 West American Boulevard Muleshoe, TX 79347
View restaurant
Muleshoe Country Club - Restaurant/Bar
No Reviews
900 Country Club Dr Muleshoe, TX 79347
View restaurant