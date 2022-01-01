S&C Electric Company
Come in and enjoy!
6601 N. Ridge Blvd
Location
6601 N. Ridge Blvd
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 am - 9:40 am, 11:15 am - 12:45 pm, 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 9:40 am, 11:15 am - 12:45 pm, 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 9:40 am, 11:15 am - 12:45 pm, 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 9:40 am, 11:15 am - 12:45 pm, 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 9:40 am, 11:15 am - 12:45 pm, 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 9:40 am, 11:15 am - 12:45 pm, 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sabri Nihari Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Karachi Chat House
Authentic Karachi street style food in Chicago!
Italian Express
Come in and enjoy!
Smack Dab Chicago
Food is our love language. OPEN for contactless delivery, pickup or walk-up to go. We serve Life Changing Breakfast Sammies; fresh fried vegan donuts; amazing coffee + coffee bevs; all kinds of GF and Vegan options; and AMAZING pizza four nights a week! There's something for everyone here.