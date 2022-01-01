S.K.Y.
American cuisine inspired by favorite dishes from international destinations
1239 W. 18th St. • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1239 W. 18th St.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pilsen Yards
Pilsen Yards is a bar-centric and music-driven hangout in the heart of Pilsen. Our menu of inspired latin street food, from tacos to ceviches, hummus to carne asada is plated up next to a mezcal, tequila, & whiskey charged bar program.
Prime Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
Tack Room
Come in and enjoy!
Slice Factory
Get FREE delivery - First FB Messenger order m.me/theslicefactory