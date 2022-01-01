S.L. Wine Bar
Thank you for your Business!
For more fun, visit us at www.slwinebar.com
3224 Ridge Rd. STE 105
Location
3224 Ridge Rd. STE 105
Lansing IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pour on Roy
Come in and enjoy!
Torrence Tap
Come in and enjoy!!
John's Pizzeria
Munster, Indiana
Johnny's Tap
Johnny's Tap, a well respected & local establishment since 1956. A friendly place to have a drink, eat food, enjoy sports on one of our multiple TVs, host parties, and plenty of live entertainment!