S'MAC

S'MAC is a fast-casual restaurant dedicated to customizable macaroni & cheese dishes - each one baked to order and served in a cast-iron skillet.

197 1st Avenue

Popular Items

MM Build Your Own$11.90
Create your own mac & cheese! Choose up to 2 cheeses and up to 3 mix-ins
Nosh All American$6.50
Just the way you remember it as a kid! Nostalgia at its finest - a tasty blend of American & Cheddar cheeses
MM Alpine$13.25
A Swiss Mac that keeps you coming back for more. Gruyere coupled with its partner in crime, slab bacon. Hard to resist!
Nosh Build Your Own$7.75
Create your own mac & cheese! Choose up to 2 cheeses and up to 3 mix-ins
MM 4 Cheese$11.90
Our four cheese delight! Cheddar, Muenster, Gruyere and a touch of Pecorino
MM Buffalo Chicken$13.25
Cheddar & American cheeses with boneless chicken pieces and buffalo wing sauce. We’ll even top it off with crumbled blue cheese if you’d like!
MM All American$10.90
Just the way you remember it as a kid! Nostalgia at its finest - a tasty blend of American & Cheddar cheeses
Nosh Buffalo Chicken$9.00
Cheddar & American cheeses with boneless chicken pieces and buffalo wing sauce. We’ll even top it off with crumbled blue cheese if you’d like!
MM Cheeseburger$11.90
For the Hearty Meat Eater! Cheddar and American cheeses combined with seasoned Ground Beef
Nosh 4 Cheese$7.75
Our four cheese delight! Cheddar, Muenster, Gruyere and a touch of Pecorino
Location

197 1st Avenue

New York NY

Sunday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

