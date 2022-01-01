S'MAC
S'MAC is a fast-casual restaurant dedicated to customizable macaroni & cheese dishes - each one baked to order and served in a cast-iron skillet.
197 1st Avenue
Popular Items
Location
New York NY
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Authentic Japanese Ramen Noodles! The Gorin's original soup's base (kaeshi in Japanese) is directly imported from Japan, made by a Ramen Master. Chasyu, pork berry, is crafted at the store, taking 8 hours. Shinachiku, bamboo shoots, are made by 4-hours-preparation. All the ingredients are strictly selected and prepared for each kind of Ramen at Gorin. Our team members working here are all Ramen specialists in Japanese Ramen.