Go
Toast

Bud & Alleys

Come in and enjoy!

2236 E County Hwy 30A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Marg & Salami$19.00
Pepperoni$18.00
Kale Caesar$12.00
Kid Pasta$10.00
Margherita pizza$17.00
Mixed Greens$12.00
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Cheese Pizza$15.00
Meatballs$15.00
Cheesy Bread$12.00
See full menu

Location

2236 E County Hwy 30A

Santa Rosa Beach FL

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco Bar

No reviews yet

Bud & Alley’s Taco Bar is a colorful outdoor spot to grab some South-of-the-Border food and libations. Taco Bar is located in Seaside. Update Feb 2019: Taco Bar is in a temporary location near Bud & Alley’s Pizza Bar while construction is happening at the main Bud & Alley’s building. Not to worry, great food is still being served!

Black Bear Bread Company

No reviews yet

Black Bear Bread Co. is your neighborhood bakery, coffee shop and all-day seasonal café. We're the newest eatery from chef/proprietor Phil McDonald and proprietor Dave Rauschkolb in collaboration with Stumptown Coffee Roasters. Freshly-baked naturally leavened bread, dynamically seasonal produce and sensible sourcing are the inspiration for our café menu serving you breakfast and lunch on the go, as well as for those who want to linger and dine in.

Bud & Alley's Beach Bar

No reviews yet

A 20% service Charge is included on all checks.

Wild Bill's Beach Dogs

No reviews yet

Wild’s Bill’s Beach Dogs is a unique and cool Airstream trailer on Airstream Row in Seaside, Florida. Wild Bills faces 30A and serves up gourmet-American Wagyu all beef hotdogs on a toasted New England style bun.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston